Are Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal getting married on December 7? Viral claim fact-checked

On Tuesday, several posts sent netizens into a frenzy, claiming that the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal might be tying the knot soon. This time, reportedly on December 7. It's been only weeks since the two postponed their highly publicised wedding.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal getting married on 7 December? According to a post on Reddit, Smriti Mandhana and composer Palaash Muchhal will reportedly get married on 7 September. Sharing the post, someone wrote, “Wait, What? Smriti and Palash wedding on 7 December...”

Amid speculations of Muchhal cheating on Mandhana, the new claims remained unverified until Smriti’s brother, Shravan Mandhana, set the record straight.

Smriti Mandhana's brother reacts to fake wedding date “I have no idea about these rumours. As of now it (the wedding) is still postponed,” he told Hindustan Times, dismissing the alleged wedding date.

Recently, Palaash Muchhal made his first public appearance after his wedding was pushed. He was spotted walking out of the Mumbai airport.

What happened at Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding On November 29, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal made their first coordinated public gesture since the abrupt postponement of their lavish wedding. Both, Mandhana and Muchhal seemingly made a deliberate, unified move on social media. At almost the same time, the two updated their Instagram bios and added just an emoji — the nazar (evil-eye), which grabbed everyone's attention.

Mandhana and Muchhal's much-talked-about wedding was set to take place in Sangli. However, the wedding was was called off at the last minute. Both families issued statements, citing health reasons behind the move.

Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a serious medical emergency. Reportedly, he was rushed to a hospital.

Shortly after, Palaash Muchhal was too hospitalised.

As no further explanations were offered by the families, the postponement created a storm on the internet, opening the gates of speculation online. Cheating allegations surfaced across social media after alleged screenshots of personal chats began circulating online. Many believed that infidelity might have caused the postponement of the wedding.

Amid this, two choreographers who were associated with the wedding, were dragged into the matter, claiming their roles in the alleged cheating. However, both the choreographers, Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan, issued a statement and denied the speculations and their alleged involvement.