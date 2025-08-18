Are Stranger Things creators leaving Netflix? What we know so far

After creating one of Netflix's most successful series, Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer are reportedly signing an exclusive deal with Paramount.

This move would reunite them with former Netflix executives who now hold key positions at Paramount.

Duffer Brother's departure On Friday evening, Puck’s Matthew Belloni, posted on X (formerly twitter) that the Duffers had “made their choice” and they are leaving Netflix for Paramount.

He further added that the theatrical film component of Netflix was the dealbreaker for the creators.

Previously, several Hollywood publications, including IMDb reported that the Duffer brothers who created Stranger Things and also wrote and directed many of its episodes were in talks to sign an exclusive deal with Paramount.

If the deal is finalized, the Duffer brothers will be reunited with Cindy Holland, Paramount’s new head of streaming, who originally approved “Stranger Things” at Netflix. They would also work with Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, who oversee creative projects for films and series at Paramount, IMDb said.

What's next for Stranger things? The creators’ absence will not be immediately noticeable at Netflix, which is set to release the final season of Stranger Things in three parts later this year.

The Duffer brothers also have two new shows lined up for launch in 2026. In addition, the Stranger Things franchise is expanding, with a prequel playing on Broadway, an animated series in the works, and a live-action spinoff currently under development.

The budget of Stranger Things has also grown significantly as it gained traction among Netflix watchers. The Season 4 reportedly costed a whooping $30 million per episode, according to Yahoo Finance.