Are You My First?: All you need to know about Hulu's new dating show

Are You My First?, an all-new dating reality show, has been announced by Hulu. The series is aimed at individuals who identify themselves as virgins. Coming out next month on the streaming platform, the show is touted to be a "dating experiment" to assemble a group of virgins to help them find love in their lives, USA Today reported.

The upcoming show will be hosted by The Bachelor fame Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

What to know about Are You My First? In an official release, Hulu stated that the show is bringing "the largest, hottest group of virgins" on a single platform. Fans will get to witness romantic dates, revealing challenges as well as new love interests for the contestants.

Hulu said that the cast members are "free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey".

Are You My First?: When and where to watch Hulu announced that the show comes out on August 18, 2025. In total, there will be 10 episodes in the show. The best part is all of the episodes will drop on the same day.

In the United States, Are You My First? will remain available to stream on Hulu.

People who do not have a subscription for Hulu can opt for one of its plans, which are provided with both ‘with ads’ and ‘without ads’ options.

Customers will be required to pay $9.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, while they can also go with the $99.99/year option. For an ad-free plan, you will have to pay $18.99 per month.

Meet the hosts of Are You My First? The hosts, Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe, are quite popular for their respective appearances in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Underwood, known for his stint on The Bachelor in 2019, was earlier in a relationship with Cassie Randolph. After their split, Randolph had in 2020 filed a restraining order against Underwood. Underwood came out as gay in the next year and later got married to Jordan Brown. They welcomed a son last year.

Kaitlyn Bristowe was earlier engaged to Shawn Booth. They separated after staying together for three years. She later got engaged to Jason Tartick. The relationship came to an end in 2023.

