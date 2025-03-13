Ariana Grande announces directorial debut with short film amid health scare rumours; find out when to watch

After acting and singing, Grammy-winner Ariana Grande is now set to take on the director’s chair. The Wicked star will make her directorial debut with a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead. Her announcement comes amid rumours about her health following her recent appearance at the Academy Awards 2025.

Ariana Grande's short film Brighter Days Ahead will release on March 18, alongside her album Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

Ariana's short film Brighter Days Ahead is going to be the continuation of her music video for We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love). It is said to delve into themes of love, loss, and self-love.

Advertisement

While her album is said to be inspired by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet's romcom Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ariana's film will explore the emotional complexities of erasing memories and navigating relationships, much like the 2004 film.

Ariana will be collaborating with acclaimed music video director Christian Breslauer, best known for working with her in music videos of Eternal Sunshine singles--Yes, And?, We Can’t Be Friends and The Boy Is Mine.

Brighter Days Ahead trailer Announcing the short film, Ariana dropped a trailer on Instagram. The clip begins with a robotic voice saying: “Welcome back, Peaches,” referring to her character from the We Can’t Be Friends music video.

Advertisement

A video poster has been dropped as well. It features Ariana floating mid-air, above a field of scattered debris. The visual adds to the intrigue, hinting at the film’s surreal and emotional depth while leaving fans curious.