Ariana Grande announces Eternal Sunshine tour dates: Presales, venues, and more

Ariana Grande announced tour dates for her 2024 album, Eternal Sunshine, on Instagram. Since she is returning to the stage six years after her last tour, the Arianators have gone into a frenzy. “See you next year”, the Problem hitmaker wrote on Instagram as she shared the official poster of the Eternal Sunshine tour.

Ariana Grande announces Eternal Sunshine tour As per Ariana Grande’s website, the Everyday hitmaker will start the tour on June 6, 2026, in Oakland, California. After Oakland, the Grammy-winning artist will perform at several venues in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Sunrise, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Montreal, and London.

The tour will conclude following a show at London’s O2 Arena on August 23 next year.

According to Billboard, a presale for Ariana Grande’s shows in the US and Canada will start on September 9 this year. A week later, the presale for the London performances will kick off on September 16. To participate in the presales, fans must sign up on Ariana Grande’s website by September 7.

Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, launched with 227,000 equivalent album units in the US in March 2024, as per Billboard. Ariana Grande’s last tour, which was in support of the albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next, ended in December 2019.

Ariana Grande promised a comeback in July The Bang Bang hitmaker hinted at her upcoming tour in July this year on Instagram. She said it was “silly” of her fans to “assume” she had abandoned “singing & music” because of other activities in her life.

“It (music) is and has always been my lifeline,” Grande had said. She also said that she was “excited” and was trying to find a “balance” between her projects and the endeavors she loves.

“I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little,” the 32-year-old had added.

