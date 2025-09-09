Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets out now: Sale date, time, where to buy and more

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is returning to the stage for her first tour in seven years. The Eternal Sunshine Tour is set to take fans across North America and the UK in 2026. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the singer live and now ticket details for the tour are out.

The tour is named after Ariana’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, which dropped in March 2024. A deluxe version, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, has also just been released. This will be Ariana’s first tour since 2019, making it a special event for fans who have been waiting for her live performances for years.

According to Radio Times reports, since her last tour, Ariana has acted as Glinda in the movie Wicked and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She will also appear in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, which comes out this December.

https://www.radiotimes.com/going-out/tickets/ariana-grande-tour-tickets/

North American tour dates Ariana will visit nine cities across the US and Canada between June and August 2026. Key dates include:

• Oakland, CA – June 6 & 9 at Oakland Arena

• Los Angeles, CA – June 13 & 14 at Crypto.com Arena, June 17 & 19 at Kia Forum

• Austin, TX – June 24 & 26 at Moody Center

• Sunrise, FL – June 30 & July 2 at Amerant Bank Arena

• Atlanta, GA – July 6 & 8 at State Farm Arena

• Brooklyn, NY – July 12, 13, 16 & 18 at Barclays Center

• Boston, MA – July 22 & 24 at TD Garden

• Montreal, QC – July 28 & 30 at Centre Bell

• Chicago, IL – August 3 & 5 at United Center

US ticket sales details • Pre-sale: September 9, 2025, 10:00 AM local time for fans who signed up before September 7. No code is needed; access is linked to your Ticketmaster account.

• General sale: September 10, 2025, 10:00 AM local time.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster for all North American shows.

UK tour dates and ticket sales Ariana will perform five nights at London’s O2 Arena in August 2026: August 15, 16, 19, 20, and 23.

• Pre-sale: September 16, 2025, 10:00 AM for artist pre-sale and O2 Priority Members

• General sale: September 18, 2025, 10:00 AM

UK tickets are available on Ticketmaster UK and O2’s official ticketing service, AXS.

Fans are advised to mark their calendars and act quickly, as tickets for Ariana Grande shows often sell out fast.

FAQs 1. When do Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ tickets go on sale? Pre-sale tickets for North America go live on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time for fans who signed up before September 7. The general sale begins Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM. For the UK, the pre-sale starts Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM, and the general sale is Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

2. Where can I buy Ariana Grande's 2026 tour tickets online? Tickets for North American shows are available on Ticketmaster. UK tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster UK or the O2 Arena’s official ticketing service, AXS.