Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater have split after dating for nearly three years: Report

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have gone their separate ways after nearly three years together, according to reports confirmed by TMZ, marking the end of a relationship that attracted intense public scrutiny from the outset.

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater have broken up after almost 3 years of relationship The publication reported on 8 June 2026 that the pair had quietly broken up months earlier, citing unnamed sources close to the actors. Entertainment outlets People and TMZ were first to report the separation. USA TODAY said it had contacted representatives for both Grande and Slater for comment but had not received a response.

The news comes at a significant moment in Grande’s career. The singer and actor, 32, recently launched her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour on 6 June, her first major tour since the Sweetener World Tour concluded six years ago. She is also preparing for the release of her next album, Petal, which is scheduled to arrive on 30 July.

Why was their relationship so talked about? Grande and Slater first became romantically linked in 2023 while working together on the film adaptation of Wicked. Their relationship quickly became the subject of widespread media attention after reports emerged amid the breakdown of their respective marriages.

At the time, the scrutiny surrounding the relationship generated considerable public discussion and criticism, particularly as both stars navigated high-profile personal transitions. Despite the attention, Grande and Slater largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, making only occasional public appearances together and offering limited insight into their private lives.

During a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Grande addressed the intense media focus surrounding her personal life while discussing her experience filming Wicked.

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"Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie," Grande said in a September 2024 Vanity Fair feature. "A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills."

Grande filed for divorce from her then-husband, real estate broker Dalton Gomez, in September 2023 after the couple had reportedly separated earlier that year. Their divorce was finalised approximately six months later.

Slater, meanwhile, filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in New York on 26 July 2023. The pair, who share a son, reportedly finalised their divorce in September 2024 after five years of marriage.