Ariana Grande’s Petal review: A beautiful pop bloom with a lot to get off its chest

After spending the past few years immersed in the theatrical world of Wicked, Ariana Grande returns to music with Petal, an album that feels like a deliberate departure from the carefully polished Glinda persona audiences have come to associate with her.

Advertisement

Petal album review This is not Grande the theatre kid, performing for the back row. It is Grande the pop star, standing still long enough to examine the scrutiny surrounding her — and quietly pushing back against it.

Petal, her eighth studio album, is a compact 12-track project that moves through love, heartbreak, fame, public judgement and the exhaustion of being expected to remain a particular version of oneself. The record was released on 31 July through Grande’s BabyDoll Music imprint and Republic Records, with longtime collaborators Ilya Salmanzadeh and Max Martin involved in its creation.

Also Read | Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater split after nearly three years together

The album is classy in the way Grande’s best work often is: polished vocals, carefully layered production and melodies that rarely feel rushed. But beneath that refinement sits a considerable amount of rage.

Advertisement

Grande has described the album as being rooted in “unfiltered rage”, yet Petal is not an explosive or confrontational record. Its anger is measured, controlled and often softened by breathy vocals. The result is an album that feels less like a public outburst and more like a series of carefully chosen responses.

Advertisement

The opening track, kiss me, immediately establishes the album’s emotional uncertainty. There is a haunting quality to the song, as though Grande is asking someone to bring her back to life before it is too late. The repeated plea — “Kiss me like you know this is goodbye” — gives the track a sense of urgency, while its imagery of survival turns intimacy into something almost desperate.

The song feels like a final attempt to make a relationship matter before it disappears. “My heart in your hands despite all of my plans” captures the tension running through much of the album: Grande may understand the risks, but understanding them does not make emotional attachment any easier.

The title track, petal, is where the album’s larger argument becomes clearest.

Advertisement

Grande appears to question why every aspect of her life — her appearance, relationships, choices and career — is subjected to public interpretation. “Petal in the pavement / Just as long as she keeps getting it right” presents a figure expected to remain delicate while continually proving herself.

Watch the music video here:

Advertisement

The song’s sharpest observation arrives in the lines, “This is such a convenient conflation / This record in rotation / Long as she gets the ovation each night.” Grande appears to confront the contradiction of being criticised relentlessly while still being expected to provide entertainment on demand.

The accompanying visual extends that idea. Grande repeatedly changes her appearance and presentation, seemingly attempting to satisfy every expectation placed upon her. Eventually, she stops trying to become what others want and finds contentment in being herself — and in recognising what her genuine supporters value.

That tension between public ownership and personal freedom continues in hate that i made you love me, which reads as a response to intrusive fans who believe affection gives them authority over every part of Grande’s life. The song challenges the idea that admiration should come with access, control or entitlement.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine tour fuels health concerns

On oh well, the target shifts towards former partners and people who presented themselves as friends. “My dead-ends are gathered around, dressed as friends” is one of the album’s most cutting lines, turning emotional disappointments into a gathering of familiar faces.

Yet Grande does not completely detach herself from those relationships. “It sucks because I love you for real” is followed by an admission that she continues searching for the love she never received. The contradiction makes the song more emotionally complicated than a straightforward break-up anthem. She may recognise the damage, but she has not stopped wanting to believe that the love was genuine.

Like I Do addresses the public conversation surrounding Grande’s body and appearance. “All that shit talk keeps me well-fed” turns criticism into defiance, while “Through thick and thin, you're so locked in / You hate to love me” confronts the strange intensity with which audiences continue to monitor her.

Advertisement

The song is playful, but its subject is serious. Grande appears to reject the expectation that public concern automatically deserves to be treated as care, particularly when it becomes repetitive scrutiny.

Freak offers the album’s clearest suggestion of future freedom. “Someday, all the seeds will open / All of the life I've been denied of / Will bloom all around, unfrozen” transforms the album’s central image into one of renewal.

Advertisement

The petal is no longer something trampled beneath public expectations. It becomes a symbol of growth — a promise that the parts of Grande’s life she has been unable to explore may eventually flourish.

The remaining tracks, including big feelings, stay, never get over me and bad thing (bunny hop), continue the record’s wider conversation about love, expectation and identity. Together, they feel like an angry love letter to the people who want Grande to remain unchanged.

What interests me most about Petal is that its rage never completely loses control.

Grande lets her hair fall naturally around her face rather than presenting the immaculate ponytail or tightly controlled styling that has become part of her public image. Even that visual choice feels symbolic: she is loosening her grip, but not abandoning control altogether.

Advertisement

The album works in much the same way.

Petal is like a high-performance racing car capable of extraordinary speed but unwilling to accelerate fully. It pauses. It breathes. It gives itself room. Grande seems more interested in restraint than spectacle, allowing the production and emotion to unfold gradually rather than forcing every song towards a dramatic peak.

Advertisement

Some listeners may interpret the album as experimental because it sounds different from parts of Grande’s earlier catalogue. I would argue that its strongest quality is not experimentation but cohesion.

The songs are united by a clear emotional purpose. Grande repeatedly returns to the same questions: Who is she when public expectations are removed? How much of herself does she owe the people who consume her work? And what happens when love becomes another form of surveillance?

The answers are not always direct, but the album’s emotional direction remains consistent.

Petal may be presented as Grande’s “unfiltered rage”, but the rage is filtered through elegance, control and self-awareness. It is not the sound of someone losing herself. It is the sound of someone slowly reclaiming the right to decide who she wants to be.

Advertisement

And perhaps that is why the album feels like a rebirth. Grande does not tear down every version of herself that came before. She simply allows something new to grow through the cracks.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.