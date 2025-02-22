Ariana Grande’s fans defend her after BAFTA appearance sparks health concerns: ’Who knows what she might be dealing…’

American singer, and songwriter Ariana Grande has often made it to the headlines for her iconic performances. However, this time, the singer became the talk of the town after her recent appearance at the BAFTA Awards in London, on February 17.

It has been quite some time since the BAFTA Awards, but fans have been concerned about Ariana Grande's health, after photos of the singer went viral on social media.

While many criticised Grande's ‘skinny appearnace’, several other fans supported the ‘Wicked’ actress.

One X user commented: “After Chadwick Boseman was roasted online for looking really skinny, while secretly struggling with cancer…. I say let’s chill with the insults. Who knows what she might be dealing with behind the scenes”

‘Genuinely concerned…’ Grande chose an elegant black and blush pink gown for BAFTA Awards. However, her delicate frame was visible beneath the dress, sparking concern and discussion among fans about her appearance. Many have since expressed their worries on X (formerly Twitter), wishing that she is "healthy and well."

“What happened to her? I'm genuinely concerned,” another fan posted on X, along with Ariana Grande's latest photograph.

‘Ariana Grande clearly unwell’ Another fan claimed that Ariana Grande was ‘clearly unwell,' and ‘she had nobody to tell her that’. Some fans even wondered if Ariana was dealing with anorexia or any other eating disorder.

Fans support Ariana Grande Several fans took to X to show their support for Ariana Grande.

Other fans also shared previous videos of Ariana Grande, showing the singer looking all hale and hearty.

“We never talk about the100/10 ariana look,” wrote another user.

While the debate continues, neither Ariana Grande nor her representatives have publicly addressed the speculation.