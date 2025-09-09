Ariana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues - all you need to know

Ariana Grande will embark on The Eternal Sunshine Tour in 2026, covering the US, Canada, and the UK. The tour begins June 6 in Oakland, California, and includes major cities. Ticket sales and further details will be announced soon, marking her first tour since 2019.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published9 Sep 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Ariana Grande's will be going for a tour in 2026.
Ariana Grande's will be going for a tour in 2026.

Ariana Grande is officially heading back on tour. After months of speculation, the pop star has announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour, with dates confirmed across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in 2026.

In July 2025, Grande sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic Instagram post teasing a return to the stage. She ended the caption with:

“I plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it's just for a little (sic).”

Also Read | MTV Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga gets ‘artist of the year’

One month later, she hinted again at a tour with a short video referencing her 2025 musical film ‘Brighter Days Ahead.’ Then, on August 28, 2025, Live Nation Entertainment officially confirmed the tour.

Tour Venues

Grande’s tour begins on June 6, 2026 in Oakland, California, and travels through major US cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, and Brooklyn. She’ll also perform two nights in Montreal, Canada, before heading to London for four highly anticipated shows at The O2 Arena in August.

Here are some key dates and locations:

United States:

June 6, 9 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

June 13,14 – Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

June 17, 19 – Inglewood, Kia Forum

June 24, 26 – Austin, Moody Center

June 30, July 2 – Sunrise, Amerant Bank Arena

July 6, 8 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

July 12, 12, 16, 18 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

July 22, 24 – Boston, TD Garden

August 3, 5 – Chicago, United Center

Canada:

July 28 & 30 – Montreal, Bell Centre

United Kingdom:

August 15, 16, 19, 20, 23 – London, The O2 Arena

Ticket Bookings and What’s Next

Ticket sales are expected to begin soon, with more details likely to follow through Grande’s official website and Live Nation. Fans should also keep an eye on her social media channels for further announcements or surprise dates.

‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ will mark Grande’s first major tour since 2019, following her sixth studio album of the same name. With this return to the stage, she’s bringing both nostalgia and a new era to fans worldwide.

More information about ticket prices, presale dates, and special packages is expected in the coming weeks.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentAriana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues - all you need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.