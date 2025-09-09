Ariana Grande's The Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues - all you need to know

Ariana Grande is officially heading back on tour. After months of speculation, the pop star has announced The Eternal Sunshine Tour, with dates confirmed across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in 2026.

In July 2025, Grande sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic Instagram post teasing a return to the stage. She ended the caption with:

“I plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it's just for a little (sic).”

One month later, she hinted again at a tour with a short video referencing her 2025 musical film ‘Brighter Days Ahead.’ Then, on August 28, 2025, Live Nation Entertainment officially confirmed the tour.

Tour Venues Grande’s tour begins on June 6, 2026 in Oakland, California, and travels through major US cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, and Brooklyn. She’ll also perform two nights in Montreal, Canada, before heading to London for four highly anticipated shows at The O2 Arena in August.

Here are some key dates and locations:

United States:

June 6, 9 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

June 13,14 – Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

June 17, 19 – Inglewood, Kia Forum

June 24, 26 – Austin, Moody Center

June 30, July 2 – Sunrise, Amerant Bank Arena

July 6, 8 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

July 12, 12, 16, 18 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center

July 22, 24 – Boston, TD Garden

August 3, 5 – Chicago, United Center

Canada:

July 28 & 30 – Montreal, Bell Centre

United Kingdom:

August 15, 16, 19, 20, 23 – London, The O2 Arena

Ticket Bookings and What’s Next Ticket sales are expected to begin soon, with more details likely to follow through Grande’s official website and Live Nation. Fans should also keep an eye on her social media channels for further announcements or surprise dates.

‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ will mark Grande’s first major tour since 2019, following her sixth studio album of the same name. With this return to the stage, she’s bringing both nostalgia and a new era to fans worldwide.

More information about ticket prices, presale dates, and special packages is expected in the coming weeks.