Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing at 38; fans say, ‘Bollywood music is empty without him’

Arijit Singh, the singer of back-to-back superhits like Tum Hi Ho, Hawayein, Zaalima, among many others, has stunned millions of fans with his announcement of retiring from playback singing at 38. In a post on Instagram, he thanked his listeners and wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Fans expressed their disbelief in the comments section. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This is a Virat Kohli test retirement level of shock." A person wrote, “As he has said, he will be making music, but as a vocalist, he won't be available. Should’ve selected only a few songs to sing, but it's his call. I wish him the best.”

A user wrote, "Is this legit? Ngl, mixed feelings if true, he has given us generational hits like Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, Laal Ishq, etc. So, I always love and respect him as an artist; he's brilliant. But now his voice is everywhere, I was kind of missing versatility in voices."

"Oh man, I thought it was fake. I want this to be fake," commented a social media user.

Another wrote: “Bollywood music is empty without him.”

Arijit Singh is widely regarded as one of India’s most celebrated and beloved singers. On the global stage, too, he ranks among the highest-paid artists, having collaborated with international stars such as Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix.

What makes his success even more striking is his humility. Despite achieving extraordinary milestones in his career, Arijit continues to lead a grounded and largely private life.

Arijit Singh’s net worth According to reports, Arijit Singh’s estimated net worth stands at ₹414 crore.

His assets include a lavish ₹8 crore home in Navi Mumbai and a luxury car collection valued at over ₹3.4 crore, featuring premium brands such as Range Rover and Mercedes.

