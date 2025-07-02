Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift to become the most-followed artist on Spotify; check his mindblowing monthly income

Arijit Singh has become the most-followed artist on Spotify, with 151 million followers. He surpassed global pop star Taylor Swift, who has 139.5 million.

As per ChartMaster, Arijit overtook Swift on July 1. Ed Sheeran is third with 121 million followers. Billie Eilish (113 million) and The Weeknd (107 million) are the next two on the list, respectively.

AR Rahman is the only other Indian in the top 20, with 65 million followers. He is number 14. Pritam, with 53 million followers, is number 21. Neha Kakkar is number 25 with 48 million followers.

Arijit Singh, one of the top music artists on Spotify worldwide, has 111.3 million monthly listeners, ranking 18th globally. As a lead artist, he has 79.3 billion streams and 4.9 billion as a featured artist.

Arijit's earnings from music streaming are mindblowing. He makes around $448,400 ( ₹3.8 crore) every month, placing him 14th in global earnings, as per ChartMaster.

Earlier, in 2023, Arijit briefly held third place, but Swift reclaimed it soon after, according to The Telegraph. In January 2024, Arijit became the first Indian artist to cross 100 million followers on Spotify, the publication added.

Arijit Singh, however, ranks lower in terms of the most-streamed artists across all on-demand audio platforms. He is number 13 with 77 billion streams. The list is ruled by Taylor Swift with 184 billion streams.

Drake (173 billion), Bad Bunny (128 billion), The Weeknd (119 billion) and Ariana Grande (95 billion) are the next on the list.

Arijit Singh’s international collaboration Arijit Singh earlier collaborated with Ed Sheeran for Sapphire. Now, K-pop fans in India are thrilled as HYBE, the company behind BTS, TXT and SEVENTEEN, plans to open an office in Mumbai by late 2025. This move has raised hopes for a BTS concert and more.

