Arijit Singh drops first post after playback retirement: 'Stopped new assignments… but there are many unfinished songs'

Singer Arijit Singh opened up about unfinished songs in his first post since he announced his retirement from playback singing. Singh, in a heartfelt post, thanked his fans for their support and told them to wait for the release of his unfinished Bollywood songs.

Arijit Singh updates after retirement post Taking to X, Arijit Singh penned a note for his fans. He precisely wrote, “This message is just for my listeners. Please dont read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world.”

Advertisement

Arijit Singh's unfinished songs to release He continued and revealed that he has stopped signing new playback projects. However, he said he has a list of pending songs to release. As per Singh, all of these songs will be released throughout 2026. Some might also be out in 2027.

"Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Dont involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi," he added.

Advertisement

He further gave hope to fans and said, “Also Who knows what lies ahead.!”

Reacting to his post, one of his fans wrote to him, “You should not stop new assignments from Pritam Mithoon nd Rahman it’s humble request of all your listeners.” Replying to the user, Singh dropped a cryptic comment, “Some people compose for themselves not for anyone.”

Arijit Singh reacts after fan urges him to work with Pritam, Mithoon and AR Rahman.

When Arijit Singh announced retirement Earlier, Arijit Singh left fans shocked by announcing his retirement from playback singing and called it a "wonderful" journey.

Advertisement

He wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh Later, Aamir Khan paid him a visit at his hometown to record the title track of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Ek Din. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Khan was seen requesting Singh to reconsider his decision. He said, “Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?”

While fans and celebrities requested Arijit Singh to not retire from playback singing, his decision also found support from a few of his industry friends, including Shreya Ghoshal.

Advertisement