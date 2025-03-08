Arijit Singh, Martin Garrix team up for new song, fans say they have ‘goosebumps’; when is the release date? Watch

In a surprising turn of events, Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix announced a collaboration with Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh for their latest song, Angels For Each Other.

In a collaborative post with each other, the two musicians revealed on Instagram that they will come out with the song soon. The release date was however not out yet.

The video shows Arijit Singh and Martin Garrix singing the song and playing music during their jamming sessions. The video also gives fans a sneak peek of the track that is set to release soon, along with behind the scene glimpses of the song recording process.

“Angels For Each Other together with @arijitsingh will be yours soon,” Martin Garrix wrote captioning the Instagram post.

Listen to the preview of the song here

The video further features Martin Garrix visiting Arijit Singh's hometown in Murshidabad, West Bengal, where the duo seemed to enjoy hanging out with each other.

Fans go gaga While Garrix has disabled comments on the post, it has still gone viral on Instagram with nearly 13 million views and over 1 million likes.

The DJ also shared the same post on X, but included a ‘pre-save’ link for fans.

The umbrella link includes paths to pre-save the song on different platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Even though fans could not comment on Instagram, the post on X were flooded with reactions.

“Collab vibes are unmatched! Can’t wait to hear this one—saving it for my Untold set this summer. Let’s go,” a fan commented.

“Exciting collaboration. Music truly has the power to connect us all,” one user said.

“My wife just told me this will be a go to lullaby for our baby boy when he is born this summer,” another fan said.

“OMG i have goosebumps!!! so deep 😌🥹 love it [sic],” another said.

Speculations confirmed The announcement of Martin Garrix and Arijit Singh's Angels For Each Other confirmed longstanding speculations of the duo collaborating with each other.

Back in 2024, Garrix had shared a picture with Arijit, which hinted at an upcoming collaboration. The duo was seen smiling while posing. Martin Garrix was holding his guitar and on the other hand Arijit Singh was seen with a notebook.

The Dutch DJ had thanked the singer for an “incredible weekend” in the post.