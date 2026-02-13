Arijit Singh's ‘O Shiv Mere' out now: Singer returns with devotional song after playback retirement. Fans rejoice

Arijit Singh fans, it's time to rejoice!

Just weeks after announcing his retirement from Bollywood and playback singing, Arijit Singh made a spiritual comeback of sorts. The singer released a devotional track titled ‘O Shiv Mere’, signalling a new phase in his musical journey.

Arijit Singh makes a spiritual comeback after retiring from Bollywood This new phase seems to be rooted more in personal experience than mainstream film music. The quiet release has only added to the intrigue surrounding the singer's upcoming releases. ‘O Shiv Mere’ appeared online without advance publicity, allowing listeners to discover it organically.

The devotional track marks one of Singh’s first independent projects after stepping away from playback assignments earlier this year.

Listen to the song here:

Fans have reacted to the release by expressing happiness and excitement.

While one person wrote, “Arijit Singh back to his kingdom (sic),” another person wrote, “The arijit we got after retirement is like bhagwan shiv after sacrificing every luxury. We love you arijit.. Thank you sir (sic).”

Another person commented, “Request you Arijit to make indian divinity global by musical means (sic).”

A fourth person wrote, “Independent music is becoming bigger and bigger it's good for both artists and listeners. Now artists can create what they really want to create rather than what's demanded by labels (sic).”

When Arijit announced his retirement In early 2026, Arijit stunned the music industry by announcing his retirement from Bollywood. He also said that he will not be taking up any new playback singing projects. This decision ended a defining era of Hindi cinema, where his voice had dominated the charts and film soundtracks for over a decade.

He wrote in his post, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a beautiful journey (sic).”

Shreya Ghoshal had also commented under Arijit Singh's announcement post, where she wrote, “It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit (sic).”

More about the song and it's marketing Despite having millions of followers across platforms, Singh chose not to promote the track on social media — a move that aligns with his increasingly low-profile public presence. Yet the song quickly began circulating among fans, with clips spreading across YouTube and fan communities within hours of its release.

Music observers say the understated launch reinforces Singh’s attempt to distance himself from the commercial machinery of Bollywood music marketing. Instead of chart success, the focus appears to be on devotional emotion and musical sincerity.

The song’s tone is markedly different from the cinematic romance associated with hits like ‘Tum Hi Ho’ or ‘Channa Mereya’. Soft instrumentation and devotional lyrics dominate the composition, placing emphasis on spirituality rather than spectacle.

Far from stepping away from music entirely, Singh appears to be redefining his career. Recent concerts and independent releases suggest a shift towards live performances, classical influences and spiritually driven compositions.