Arijit Singh to offer full REFUND after Chennai concert called off due to Pahalgam terrorist attack

Singer Arijit Singh has announced that all ticket holders will receive a full refund after his upcoming concert in Chennai, originally scheduled for April 27 (Sunday), has been cancelled.

In light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Arijit Singh shared that the show "stands cancelled."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arijit re-shared a post by the organisers of the event. The decision was taken to show solidarity with and pay tribute to the victims of the attack, which happened on April 22.

A note by District Updates read, “IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."



The post stated ticket holders will get full refunds.

"All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding," concluded the note.

Arjit re-shared it with folded hands emojis.



Anirudh Ravichander postpones ticket sales for Bengaluru concert amid Pahalgam tragedy Earlier, music composer Anirudh Ravichander announced the postponement of ticket sales for his ‘Hukum Tour concert’ in Bengaluru in light of the recent terrorist attack.

Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, “The tragic events in Pahalgam have deeply shaken us all. Our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families. Silence and solidarity.”

It added that the new ticket sales date will be announced soon.

