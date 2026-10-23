Arijit Singh vs Diljit Dosanjh India tours: Inside pricing divide — ₹11.8 lakh luxury tables vs ₹18,000 premium passes

India is gearing up for two of its biggest musical tours this winter — Arijit Singh's India Tour and Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour.
However, fans planning to catch the superstars live will encounter a massive divide in ticket prices. While Diljit has capped his most expensive premium passes at ₹18,000, Arijit’s top-tier VIP hospitality packages command a staggering ₹11.8 lakh.
Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour in 2027 to celebrate his 20 years in the music industry. The tour, which kicks off at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, offers entry-level tickets starting at a modest ₹999.
However, it's the high-end options of his tour that are making waves. The most expensive package, available at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, costs ₹11.8 lakh for a table accommodating 15 people.
According to thumpN, the tour’s official ticketing partner, premium packages across cities range between ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh.
But these luxury packages are designed for groups seeking an exclusive experience. According to Times of India (TOI), perks of the luxury package include couch seating, special gifts, premium alcohol bottles, dedicated entry and exit points, and separate lavatories.
Taking the VIP treatment a step further, Arijit's VIP guests will have a dedicated content creator film an Instagram Reel of them at the concert, which will be delivered to them the very next day.
Despite the steep cost, demand remains robust— a TOI report suggests that around 60% of the top-priced options have already been sold.
According to a TOI report, Arijit witnessed similar demand three years ago when a 40-seater premium lounge in Pune reportedly sold for ₹16 lakh.
In stark contrast, Diljit Dosanjh is bringing the India leg of his ongoing Aura World Tour to fans with a much lower price ceiling.
Following the massive success of his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour—which reportedly generated ₹943 crore in revenue—the Punjabi singer and actor has capped his highest-priced tickets at ₹18,000.
Unlike Arijit’s ultra-premium hospitality offerings, Diljit’s pricing strategy makes the concert experience comparatively more accessible to his massive fan base, following a string of successful performances across Europe and North America this year.
Diljit’s Aura World Tour (India leg) begins later this year:
Diljit Dosanjh continues to balance his dual career as a singer and actor. Known for his high-energy live performances, he was most recently seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.
Arijit’s 2027 tour is expected to draw around five lakh people across nine cities, running from January to May.
Arijit’s upcoming tour follows his January announcement that he would be stepping away from playback singing to focus on his independent musical pursuits.
A TOI report said fans can still expect to hear his massive catalogue of hits, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Apna Bana Le. His recent playback work includes the track Jai Jai Ram from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.