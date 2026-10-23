Arijit Singh vs Diljit Dosanjh India tours: Inside pricing divide — ₹11.8 lakh luxury tables vs ₹18,000 premium passes

India is gearing up for two of its biggest musical tours this winter — Arijit Singh's India Tour and Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour.

However, fans planning to catch the superstars live will encounter a massive divide in ticket prices. While Diljit has capped his most expensive premium passes at ₹18,000, Arijit’s top-tier VIP hospitality packages command a staggering ₹11.8 lakh.

Advertisement

Also Read | How logistic mess and venue chaos are killing the vibe of Indian concert economy

Arijit Singh’s ₹ 11.8 lakh luxury experience Arijit Singh has announced a nine-city India tour in 2027 to celebrate his 20 years in the music industry. The tour, which kicks off at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, offers entry-level tickets starting at a modest ₹999.

However, it's the high-end options of his tour that are making waves. The most expensive package, available at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, costs ₹11.8 lakh for a table accommodating 15 people.

According to thumpN, the tour’s official ticketing partner, premium packages across cities range between ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

But these luxury packages are designed for groups seeking an exclusive experience. According to Times of India (TOI), perks of the luxury package include couch seating, special gifts, premium alcohol bottles, dedicated entry and exit points, and separate lavatories.

Advertisement

Taking the VIP treatment a step further, Arijit's VIP guests will have a dedicated content creator film an Instagram Reel of them at the concert, which will be delivered to them the very next day.

Despite the steep cost, demand remains robust— a TOI report suggests that around 60% of the top-priced options have already been sold.

According to a TOI report, Arijit witnessed similar demand three years ago when a 40-seater premium lounge in Pune reportedly sold for ₹16 lakh.

Diljit Dosanjh’s more-affordable Aura World Tour In stark contrast, Diljit Dosanjh is bringing the India leg of his ongoing Aura World Tour to fans with a much lower price ceiling.

Following the massive success of his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour—which reportedly generated ₹943 crore in revenue—the Punjabi singer and actor has capped his highest-priced tickets at ₹18,000.

Advertisement

Unlike Arijit’s ultra-premium hospitality offerings, Diljit’s pricing strategy makes the concert experience comparatively more accessible to his massive fan base, following a string of successful performances across Europe and North America this year.

Tour schedules and cities Diljit’s Aura World Tour (India leg) begins later this year:

Delhi-NCR : October 30

: October 30 Indore : November 15

: November 15 Ahmedabad : November 21

: November 21 Mumbai : November 27

: November 27 Bengaluru : November 29

: November 29 Lucknow : December 5

: December 5 Chandigarh: (Dates and details TBA)

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh continues to balance his dual career as a singer and actor. Known for his high-energy live performances, he was most recently seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.

Arijit’s 2027 tour is expected to draw around five lakh people across nine cities, running from January to May.

Ahmedabad : January 9

: January 9 Chandigarh : January 23

: January 23 Jaipur : February 7

: February 7 Mumbai : February 20

: February 20 Bengaluru : March 13

: March 13 New Delhi : March 27

: March 27 Pune : April 10

: April 10 Indore : May 1

: May 1 Hyderabad: May 15

Advertisement

Arijit’s upcoming tour follows his January announcement that he would be stepping away from playback singing to focus on his independent musical pursuits.

A TOI report said fans can still expect to hear his massive catalogue of hits, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Apna Bana Le. His recent playback work includes the track Jai Jai Ram from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.