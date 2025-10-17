Arjun Bijlani becomes Rise and Fall winner, takes home ₹28.10 lakh: Social media reacts, ‘You played gracefully’

Rise and Fall has crowned actor Arjun Bijlani as its ultimate winner. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show became a national talking point since its debut. The finale featured 15 celebrity contestants.

The Rise and Fall grand finale began with stunning performances by the Top 6. Along with Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Arush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma and Nayandeep Rakshit stunned with their performances.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh surprised everyone by gifting Dhanashree a saree and joining her and Akriti for a lively dance. The tension increased as contestants revealed the public’s verdict. Nayandeep and Dhanashree were evicted.

Neha and Tony Kakkar then set the stage ablaze with a power-packed performance. Ex-contestants voted for the Top 3. Akriti Negi was eliminated. The evening ended with King and Aastha Gill promoting their new show I-POPSTAR.

The Indian reality show is an adaptation of a British series that aired on Channel 4. Comedian Kiku Sharda, actress Kubbra Sait, singer Aditya Narayan and actress Aahana Kumra were also part of the show.

“Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going,” winner Arjun Bijlani said.

Rise and Fall finalists

“The twists, the tension, the friendships and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise and Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible,” he added.

“Thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I have fought with them, whether I have laughed with them, they were a part of my journey and they made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being a winner here today. So, thank you, rulers, and thank you, workers,” Arjun Bijlani added.

Arjun Bijlani took home ₹28.10 lakh after winning Rise and Fall.

Social media reaction Social media reacted to Arjun Bijlani’s victory. Many of them congratulated him.

“I'm so happy that deserving one won the trophy and not lyk Bigg Boss… jisme hamesha chhapri jeet te hai (where it’s always the loud, flashy ones who win)... Best decision and best winner,” wrote one of them.

“Such a happy moment! Congratulations, Arjun Bijlani. Our hero is the most deserving winner. We are proud of his journey in Rise and Fall,” commented another.