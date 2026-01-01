Arjun Bijlani struggles to hold back tears at father-in-law Rakesh Swami's funeral in Mumbai after returning from Dubai

TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani struggled to hold back tears at his father-in-law Rakesh Goswami's funeral. The actor cut short his New Year vacation in Dubai and rushed back to Mumbai.

Swami, 73, died on Thursday and final rites occurred at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members.

In a viral video, the actor is seen holding his son close and comforting him as he becomes emotional. Arjun also served as a pallbearer, carrying Rakesh’s body on his shoulders.

Internet reacts One of the users remarked, “Condolences to the family rip”. Another said, “Stay strong.” “It's really heartbreaking”, “Rest in peace”, “Stay strong strong Neha and Arjun. RIP” were among other comments.

What happened to Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law? While confirming the development to HT City, a family member informed, "He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.

Earlier this year, Neha shared a heartfelt Father’s Day post for her father, accompanied by an emotional message. She also posted pictures of her father spending time with her son.

She took to Instagram and mentioned, “Happy Father's Day to my daddy. I've always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you -- your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing.”

"A father's love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love. Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy," she added.