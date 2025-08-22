Arjun Bijlani to be seen in reality show Rise And Fall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Actor Arjun Bijlani, best known for his acting roles in TV shows such as 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' and 'Left Right Left', is all set to enter the upcoming reality show 'Rise and Fall'.

On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and uploaded an emotional video. In the clip, he was seen talking about his wife, Neha and son, Ayaan. He said he has made a "tough decision" in life and hinted that he is choosing a different path.

"Thank you for always supporting me and my family, and you guys know how important my family is to me, especially my wife and my son... they have always been with me," Arjun said.

"They have been there in all my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. I never thought that I would ever do this. But, I felt that before you know this from somewhere else, I should share it with you," he added.

Arjun's cryptic video sparked concern among fans, with many speculating it hinted at a possible separation. However, ANI has now learned that the actor will soon be seen in the reality show 'Rise and Fall'. His post is likely linked to the fact that he will be away from his wife and son for several days while participating in the show.

The show promises high-stakes drama and power struggles, offering a thrilling experience for viewers.

This high-stakes competition will feature 16 contestants battling for power in a divided house, where social hierarchy and strategic gameplay determine their fate. Rulers hold the power and the ability to control the workers - but their status is not permanent. In a series of twists and turns, we see the powerful becoming powerless and vice versa.

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has come on board as the host of 'Rise And Fall'.