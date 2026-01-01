Arjun Bijlanis father-in-law passes away after brain stroke, final rites held in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away on Thursday.

According to a source close to the 'Rise and Fall' star, Rakesh Chandra Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, following which he was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

He passed away on January 1, 2026.

His final rites took place on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.

Arjun Bijlani, who was close to his father-in-law, was recently in Dubai with his family ahead of the New Year celebrations. The actor had been sharing glimpses of their vacation.

Earlier this year, Neha also shared a heartfelt Father's Day post for her dad, penning an emotional message for him.

She also shared pictures of her father and her son together.

"Happy Father's Day to my daddy. I've always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you -- your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing. A father's love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love. Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy," she wrote.