Arjun Rampal confirms engagement to partner Gabriella Demetriades

‘Dhurandhar’ actor Arjun Rampal has announced his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast teaser. The couple revealed the news while discussing marriage. The full episode is yet to be released.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated14 Dec 2025, 01:28 AM IST
'Dhurandhar' actor Arjun Rampal has announced his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades, marking a new chapter in their relationship that has spanned several years. The confirmation came during a conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, where the couple casually revealed their engagement while discussing marriage.

Although the full episode is yet to be released, the announcement features in the trailer of the podcast, in which Rampal and Demetriades share the news with Chakraborty. The moment appears understated and intimate, reflecting the couple’s generally private approach to their personal lives.

