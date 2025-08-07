Arjun Rampal on playing negative roles: 'Don't want to be predictable, I wonder why do these parts come to me'

One down and one more to go! For Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, 2025 has been one surprise after another. First came Netflix's Rana Naidu 2, and next is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. What's common in both, you ask? Arjun in menacing roles.

Arjun Rampal on Rana Naidu 2 Talking to Livemint, Arjun Rampal opened up about what he liked most about his role as Rauf Mirza, locking horns with Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu 2.

Arjun said, "When I was approached for Rana Naidu 2, I went and watched Season 1. What I really liked the most about the whole show was that there was a dysfunctional family and a dysfunctional protagonist. He is not all white and black. The complexities the makers brought in, and how they arched each character and their journey, was very impressive.

“When Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma approached me to play Rauf in Rana Naidu 2, they were very clear that even Rauf had to be very complex and unpredictable. There should be something new in the film—something nobody has seen me play or would anticipate me to play. So that’s where the work started.”

Arjun revealed how they came up with Rauf, who is not just ruthless but also vulnerable. "Karan kept going back and forth and kept working on scenes—how to make this character unpredictable, ruthless? He doesn’t have any qualms about knocking somebody off. Also, we wanted to bring a certain amount of liberty towards the character, like he can be doing something horrible but also making it look kind of humorous."

“It's his unpredictability, because you see him flip once or twice in the middle of a conversation. That’s why you keep watching, because you don’t know what he will do next.”

Arjun Rampal on playing negative roles One thing we know by now, Arjun as Rauf is an out-and-out hit. In fact, ever since Om Shanti Om, Arjun in negative roles has been mostly appreciated. Does he agree that maybe the audience is drawn towards negative characters nowadays?

“Negative characters are definitely more fun characters to play. They are more fun to watch also," the actor said.

But someone of Arjun's stature with decades of experience in the industry, someone might not prefer playing negative roles so much. Is there's a dearth of positive characters for him?

He clarifies, "There are positive characters that I have played; there are films which will release where you will see me in a positive light, because I can't keep playing negative characters. But yes, there are filmmakers who are drawn to cast me in negative parts because they have seen me in these kinds of characters. And sometimes, I do look upon it and wonder, why do these parts come to me?

"I guess it comes from a space because I am very honest with them. I try to find a human side of them; I don’t see them as bad people. Maybe that resonates with the filmmaker or audience. Therefore, these kinds of roles become unique. I like the uniqueness. Yes, I don’t want to be predictable. It does sometimes get very, very draining. Again, in Dhurandhar, I will play a terrible person."

The new trend of ensemble cast… Both Dhurandhar and Rana Naidu 2 boast ensemble casts. When asked about the pressure of being in ensemble cast films, he quipped, “I don’t feel pressurised working with an ensemble cast. It is a pleasure, from Rana to Venkatesh Daggubati, the whole cast is filled with wonderful actors. For me, collaboration plays an important part.”

Arjun on accident during promotions The shoot for Rana Naidu 2 wasn't easy. So were the promotions. During one of them, Arjun escaped unhurt when a glass wall broke on him, injuring his finger.

Arjun recalled, “Yes, I cut my finger because the glass didn’t break the way it was supposed to. I hit it with my hand. The whole glass collapsed on my head. I had glass all over me when I walked on stage. That’s the world of Rauf.”

When Rana Daggubati contracted eye infection "Even the shoot wasn't easy. It was very gritty, filled with dust and fire and fumes. You breathe this crazy air into your lungs, which is not ideal. I remember poor Rana got an eye infection during the shoot. He went through with it. We shot a gruesome fight in this condition, which was crazy. We had mud, dust all over us. When we sneezed, black soot would come out. It was tough."

For the role, Arjun also gained 14-15 kg.

Thinking about it, he chuckled and said, “It was fun because I got to eat everything I wanted to eat. After that, losing it was painful. But if you do it in a healthy and scientific manner, then it’s okay. I can gain weight easily. Losing requires a lot of discipline. You also need cardiovascular training. I don’t take any supplements, steroids, or creatine. I do everything 100% naturally.”

Amid the trend of Mythology films and shows in the industry, is Arjun open to doing any? He answered, “I love mythology. It’s one of my favourites. India has the best mythology; it’s screaming out to be done the right way, correctly. With technology evolved, it allows us to go all out with mythology. I would be very, very excited if I could be a part of something like that.”