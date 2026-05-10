Arjun Rampal visits Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Social media reacts, ‘Major Iqbal is Mahakaal bhakt’

Arjun Rampal visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday, 10 May. He attended the morning Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers at the revered shrine. Speaking to ANI, the Bollywood actor said the divine call had brought him there. He prayed for everyone's peace and prosperity.

The actor, who reached new heights in his career with Dhurandhar, also shared moments from his visit on social media. He posted a selfie wearing a traditional saffron-and-maroon religious stole.

The stole was embossed with Vedic chants. He extended Mother's Day 2026 wishes in his caption and used the hashtag #jaishreemahakal.

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In a separate Instagram post, Rampal wrote, “Bulava aaya aur hum pahaunche. The bhasma arti, is truly the most beautiful and powerful energies in the world. Blessed. Thank you to the whole team From the temple to make it so special.”

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of India's most prominent Shiva shrines. It attracts lakhs of devotees every year, including celebrities and public figures.

Last month, Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun also visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. She attended the Bhasma Aarti at the temple.

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"I have no words. 'Bulava aaya, aa gaye hum'. There is no better feeling than this in this world. I am overjoyed," she told ANI.

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Akshay Kumar is a frequent visitor. The actor, who often visits the temple before an upcoming project, was earlier seen with Dimple Kapadia and Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan also visited the place recently.

In Dhurandhar movies, Arjun Rampal impressed everyone by playing Pakistani ISI mastermind Major Iqbal. His visit to the temple, however, sparked mixed reactions.

Social Media Reactions “Most of the temples don’t allow cameras inside the sanctum. So, how did this pliable media get in? Is this allowed for common people?” asked one social media user.

“Will we also be allowed to sit like this and perform the worship of Mahadev?” wondered another user.

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“Faith is about the soul, not the status. Looking at the peace on his face, it’s clearly about devotion, not a 'showcase.' Let’s respect that,” commented another user.

Another user posted, “VIP culture at showcase!! Don’t visit such temples where they discriminate… Mahakal is in Heart and not in such temples!!”

“When you have a lot of things happening, it's your roots that keep you calm. Happy to see he chose this path to keep him grounded. May Mahadeva bless him with the peace he wants,” came from another.

One user cracked a Dhurandhar joke, “Hamza Ali Mazari is happy.”

“Major Iqbal is Mahakaal bhakt,” wrote another.