Arti Singh reflects on 'dream of so many years' as Krushna, Kashmera reunite with Ssunita Ahuja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Actor Govinda's wife Ssunita Ahuja recently graced an episode of 'Laughter Chef 3', marking an emotional reunion with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

As emotions ran high, the trio appeared visibly moved to tears. Krushna's sister, Bigg Boss 13 star Arti Singh, also penned down her thoughts on social media.

Sharing clips from the special episode, Arti Singh shared how she was left overwhelmed.

"And tears were rolling down when yesterday I saw this episode.. for everyone it was a mami day but for us it was dream of so many years.. ours was always a close knit and happy family and then as it is said Wakt hota hai toh cheezein kabhi kabhi kharab ho jati hai . Aur sahi wakt pe sab sahi ho jata hai," she wrote.

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Arti shared how it was her heartfelt wish of years to witness the reunion, adding that she missed her "mami" Ssunita Ahuja, "mama" Govinda, and their children, Tina and Yash.

"This reunion was was my heartfelt wish of years .. and the way this has happen is just beautiful. How @krushna30 @kashmera1 have said sorry . I know them personally I know how genuine it was . And @officialsunitaahuja mami I hv missed her and chi chi mama badly.. and more then them I had missed @tina.ahuja @yash," she added.

Mentioning her sister-in-law Kashmera, Arti continued, "We just loose beautiful years and how @kashmera1 beautifully put vo maa hai Haq hai unka . Our elders are our roots. I know how much Sunita mami and chichi mama has loved us like they loved their own children. I'm grateful and so happy. My heart is full. And I just want to thank god. Can't wait to hv one full happy family picture."

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Reacting to the post, Kashmera commented, "How beautifully you have written Arti. Love you and let's fight to keep our family together."

The aforementioned episode saw Ssunita Ahuja making a surprise entry on the show and calling out to Krushna. The moment soon turns emotional as Krushna says that 14 years have passed before bending down to touch her feet.

Kashmera Shah also appeared visibly emotional during the reunion and apologised to Ssunita Ahuja, saying, "I'm so sorry."

For the unversed, the family fallout dates back to 2018 when Ssunita Ahuja had reportedly taken offence to a tweet by Kashmera Shah about "people who dance for money," believing it was directed at Govinda. The incident led to a rift between the families, with both sides maintaining distance over the years.

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