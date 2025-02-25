Actor Aruna Irani sustained serious injuries after surviving a fall in Bangkok, reportedly. A video of the Suhaag actor has surfaced on social media as she returned home, to India, in a wheelchair and on crutches.

Aruna Irani discharged The video is originally shared by journalist Vicky Lalwani. It further claimed that the incident happened about two weeks ago. It also stated that Aruna received treatment in Bangkok before returning to Mumbai.

In the video, Aruna, seemingly discharged from the hospital, appeared in her usual cheerful avatar. She crooned Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka song.

An excerpt from the post read, “Aruna Irani had a fall in Bangkok about two weeks ago. This photo and video reached our editorial desk, and shocked us. After treatment, the actress was confined to a wheelchair and crutches. Following a certain amount of rest, she returned to India. She has been in a lot of pain, but is now slowly recovering under the guidance of expert medicos in Mumbai.”

Aruna Irani career Aruna Irani made her acting debut as a child artist in the film Gunga Jumna in 1961.

She appeared in several hit films and TV shows, including Safar, Andaz, Caravan, Bobby, Dil to Pagal Hai, Gopi Kishan, Beta, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Doli Saja Ke and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.

Aruna was last seen in the film Ghudchadi. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani. It was the remake of a 2023 Bengali Film Love Marriage. Backed by Nidhi Dutta, Binoy Gandhi, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series, the film was released on JioCinema.