Arvind Kejriwal hails Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 4, calls it must watch: ‘Ugly reality of politics today’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal reviewed Bollywood actor, Huma Qureshi's latest work, Maharani Season 4. Impressed by the new season of the political drama helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Kejriwal declared it a “must-watch” on social media.

Maharani Season 4, starring Huma Qureshi, was released on the OTT platform, Sony LIV, on November 7. Kejriwal joined the list of audience who watched the show recently.

Arvind Kejriwal reviews Maharani 4 The former Delhi CM took to his X, formerly Twitter account on Sunday and shared his thoughts about the show. In his post, Kejriwal mentioned that the OTT series depicts what he called the "ugly reality" of politics today. He also praised the team for their courage to bring out such issues to the screen.

He wrote in his post, "U must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today's politics. Kudos to entire team for showing courage."

See post:

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi is yet to react to the post.

About Maharani Season 4 In Maharani Season 4, Huma Qureshi reprises her lead role as Rani Bharti. The show showcases Rani Bharti's journey into the world of politics as she navigates through challenges.

She enters a tense power battle with the Prime Minister after she was forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar. This season moves beyond Bihar and takes the story to the national stage, highlighting power games, betrayals, and personal conflicts.

Huma Qureshi on Maharani 4 Talking about her character, Qureshi told news agency ANI how difficult it was for her to step into a world which was completely different from her own.

She said, “I'm such an urban girl. I've grown up in Delhi. So, I mean, I went to an English medium school, college. I'm very urban in my thought process and how I am. So, for me to play these very, very rural, rustic characters is, of course, a challenge because it's not me. It doesn't come naturally to me. Of course, I had to work hard and everybody was like, Huma kaise karegi? But bahut maza aata hai. And I think that's my job as an actor is to dhalo myself into each and every character.”

The Maharani series is directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd. It is also created by Subhash Kapoor.