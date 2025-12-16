Aryan Khan avoids paparazzi at Nirvan Khan’s birthday bash; video goes viral

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted attending Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan’s birthday party in Mumbai on Monday night, but the star kid made a conscious effort to stay away from the paparazzi. A video from the venue, now circulating widely on social media, shows Aryan avoiding cameras and heading straight inside without posing.

In the viral clip, two young men are first seen stepping out of a car as a member of the security team is heard telling photographers, “Chalo chalo ho gaya.” Moments later, Aryan emerges from the vehicle, keeping his face hidden and briskly walking into the venue despite repeated calls from the paparazzi.

Aryan Khan is known for maintaining a low profile and rarely makes public appearances or poses for photographers. He also keeps his social media presence minimal, preferring to stay behind the camera rather than in the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Aryan made his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a series that explores the glamorous yet ruthless world of the Hindi film industry. The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. It follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider navigating the chaos, ambition and power dynamics of Bollywood.

The series recently topped IMDb’s list of the most popular shows of 2025 in India, beating titles such as Black Warrant, Paataal Lok Season 2 and Panchayat 4.

Reacting to the milestone, Aryan Khan said the response was exactly what the team had hoped for. “We wanted to shake the room and own the conversation,” he said, calling the show a celebration of the madness, magic and raw ambition that defines the film industry. He added that the memes, fan edits and debates around the series showed it had become part of pop culture rather than just another weekend watch.

Last month, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan went viral for saying that she doesn't like cameramen stationed outside any event venue. She also spoke about her relationship with the paparaazi, she said, "You know, it’s very strange. My relationship with the media is fantastic. I am the product of media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people."