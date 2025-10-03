Aryan Khan breaks silence on ‘difficult’ times, reveals what kept him going during The Bads of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood, which has been trending on Netflix. As per the OTT platform, the show is among the top 5 most-watched non-English shows on the app worldwide. After the success of the show, Aryan Khan recently opened up about the making of the show for the first time.

Aryan Khan on difficult times In a statement, Aryan Khan shared he faced difficulties while making the show. He said he dealt with fatigue and sleeplessness. However, he kept himself going.

"Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai (There is a difference between losing and accepting defeat)," the filmmaker said, referring to Rajat Bedi's character Jaraj's dialogue from the show.

Khan explained, "At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me... it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling."

Aryan Khan on The Bads of Bollywood memes, reels and more Responding to the success of the show, which has now sparked memes, videos and more on social media, he added, "The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?”

Meanwhile, Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, also reflected on the success of Aryan Khan's show.

Praising Khan, she said, “The Bads of Bollywood has opened to a phenomenal response. The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen. It is heartening to see such passion and enthusiasm, and we look forward to watching this wave of love grow across the world."

