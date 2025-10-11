'Your uncle might like it': Aryan Khan recalls defending Bads of Bollywood after it was called too much

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood. Talking about the film, Aryan Khan recently recalled addressing doubts around his show. He said that he took a stand for his show and later released it on Netflix.

Aryan Khan on early doubts on The Bads of Bollywood Talking to Variety, Aryan Khan shared that some found his show ‘too’ much.

He said, “We did get some notes on certain scenes where they were like, ‘Oh, this is too this, or this is too that,’ but then I took a stand. If you don’t like it, I mean, the show is not meant for you, or it is meant for you but you might not like it, your 18-year-old kid might like it. Your uncle might like it who likes certain kinds of humor or certain kinds of jokes.”

For Khan, the heart of the show has always been its characters, which he believes distinguishes it from other series.

“Touchwood, the heart of the show has always been the characters. And the entire idea when making the show, why we wanted to go into longer format, is to do these characters justice and create characters that you can take home with you," he added about the show characters, comparing his debut project to how Friends has become a cultural “lexicon.”

About The Bads of Bollywood The Bads of Bollywood is created, co-written and directed by Aryan Khan. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Revolving around the story of an actor who becomes a star overnight after his successful debut, the show explores the outsider vs insiders debate in the industry. It stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha and Armaan Khera.

