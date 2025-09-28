Aryan Khan ‘returns’ to Instagram amid The Bads of Bollywood’s success; fans react, ‘SRK ki aulaad bhi kum nahi hai’

Aryan Khan has been in the spotlight since his directorial debut was released on Netflix. The web series, The Bads of Bollywood, features cameos from Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, fans noticed Shah Rukh Khan’s son had changed his Instagram profile picture for the first time since his 2021 case.

Since the controversy, Aryan Khan has had a blank black image as his profice pic on Instagram. Now, he has replaced it with his own photo.

A Reddit user caught the change. Aryan was once broken, but he seems more confident now after the success of his Netflix web series, the fan noted on Reddit.

“I hope he starts giving interviews soon on camera and doesn't go incognito like Adi Chopra," says the Reddit post, now removed by the moderators.

“Last celebrity i liked was Dharmendr and now this young lad Aryan Khan has got my heart,” commented one user.

“Haters have gone into hiding after seeing success of BoB,” wrote another.

Another Reddit user commented, “What sets Aryan apart is the hunger inside him, the drive to push harder, do better and never take anything for granted. Unlike many star kids, he’s actually working, learning and improving with every step. That’s what makes him different.”

“SRK ki aulaad bhi kum nahi hai bhai (SRK’s child is also a big deal),” came from another.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has archived all Instagram posts except for those promoting The Bads of Bollywood. His oldest post now is from August 17, when he posted a promotional video of the Netflix series.

In Bads of Bollywood, there are multiple references of Aryan Khan’s 2021 drig case. One of those was an alleged parody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan’s drug case Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021 during an NCB raid, led by Wankhede, on a cruise ship near Mumbai. He faced charges of drug possession, consumption and conspiracy. The case drew massive media coverage.

Aryan Khan had spent nearly three weeks in Arthur Road Jail before the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28, 2021.

In 2022, Aryan received a clean chit after a 6,000-page chargesheet found no strong evidence against him. Later, the case turned controversial when Wankhede faced corruption and extortion allegations.

