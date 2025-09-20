Why is Aryan Khan’s debut ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ striking a chord with fans on Netflix?

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 Sep 2025, 07:42 PM IST
When Aryan Khan’s ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ (stylised as The Ba***ds of Bollywood) dropped on Netflix on September 18, few expected it to take off quite this fast. But within hours, social media was buzzing with memes, fan edits, and heated debates on whether Bollywood could finally laugh at itself. Turns out, it can — and Aryan made sure it did.

So why did this seven-episode satirical action comedy strike a chord? The answer lies in its fearless humour, clever writing, and that perfect mix of nostalgia and mischief.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood worked. Why?

First, the show is unapologetically funny. Its sardonic tone pokes fun at Bollywood’s nepotism, power games, and eccentricities.

Aryan Khan, who grew up as industry royalty himself, seems to know the pulse of what people wanted — a series that does not hold back. His sharp self-awareness, including subtle nods to his own 2021 alleged drug controversy, gives the humour a personal edge.

Second, let’s address the Emraan Hashmi factor. It’s not a joke — audiences genuinely tuned in for him. Whether it was the now-viral Kaho Na Kaho sequence or his deadpan delivery, Raghav Juyal became the beating heart of the show. Fans loved how he leaned into his image, almost like he was just being himself.

Then there were the cameos. Carefully chosen and perfectly timed, they never felt like token appearances. Emraan Hashmi, in particular, stole the spotlight with his effortless self and became the unexpected scene-stealer.

Add in the ‘Om Shanti Om’-style callbacks — especially that award show parody — and you had a recipe that clicked with a generation raised on both Bollywood melodrama and Instagram reels.

Behind the satire was some solid worldbuilding. Aryan’s direction and writing created a universe that was exaggerated but instantly recognisable to anyone who has followed Hindi cinema. The plot, following Aasmaan Singh’s (played by Lakshya) desperate attempt to escape a producer’s three-film stranglehold, worked as both a story and a mirror to real-life industry struggles.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show blended glossy production with cheeky self-reflection. Critics praised it, fans binged it, and memes ensured it stayed in the conversation.

‘The Bads of Bollywood’ worked because it dared to laugh at everything — stars, scandals, deals, and even itself.

And if Aryan Khan wanted to announce his arrival in style, he couldn’t have picked a better way than this hilarious, self-aware ode to the industry he grew up in.

