Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ is now streaming on Netflix

Anjali Thakur
Updated18 Sep 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Aryan Khan during the preview launch of his upcoming directorial debut on Netflix 'The Bads of Bollywood'
Bollywood filmmaker Aryan Khan during the preview launch of his upcoming directorial debut on Netflix 'The Bads of Bollywood'(PTI)

Aryan Khan has officially stepped into the spotlight as a filmmaker with his debut series The Bads of Bollywood, now streaming on Netflix. Touted as a genre-bending project, the show mixes satire, self-awareness, and cheeky humour while exploring the world of stardom.

The ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Netflix and Red Chillies hosted an exclusive premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday, drawing some of Bollywood’s biggest names. The guest list featured the Ambani family, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his son’s milestone with a fiery social media post: “Ab jo bolega… yeh show bolega :fire: Watch The Ba*ds of Bollywood, out now, only on Netflix.”

A clip from the show already has viewers buzzing, as it portrays a hard-hitting cop frustrated by the industry’s drug culture—sparking speculation that it references former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested Aryan Khan in 2021.

Industry colleagues also joined in with their support. Akshay Kumar wrote, “All the best @aryan beta, may this be the start of something truly amazing. Congratulations to the proud parents, @iamsrk & @gaurikhan, on such an incredible beginning!”

The 7-episode show features cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, Karan Johar, and many others. According to an HT report, the first cameos are by Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, who fake-fight about who made whose careers.

Shah Rukh Khan
