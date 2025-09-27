Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood to return with season 2? Rajat Bedi reveals…

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his successful directorial debut with his Netflix show, The Bads of Bollywood. As the show continues to trend on the OTT platform, reports suggest that the makers are already working on the second season of the show. Here's what we know about it.

The Bads of Bollywood Season 2 in works? Recently, actor Rajat Bedi, who stars in The Bads of Bollywood as Jaraj Saxena, confirmed that the show will return with Season 2.

He revealed that The Bads of Bollywood season 2 is already in work.

Rajat Bedi confirms The Bads of Bollywood Season 2 Talking to News18, Bedi confirmed the upcoming season of the show and said he continues to be a part of it. “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season.”

Bedi also opened up about how Aryan Khan roped him in the project.

“One day, I got a surprise call from a colleague that Aryan is looking out for me. I was in Canada at that time. Aryan’s office got in touch with him and he told me that Aryan wants to meet me. I rushed to Mumbai. I remember the date also. It was December 21-22, 2022. Aryan came to receive me. He was very nervous about meeting me. He was planning for days about what he wants to talk to me," he shared.

Rajat Bedi further asserted how Aryan Khan was sure about casting him; he said he was the only actor who met Khan directly.

“He (Khan) was very sure that he wanted only me for the role. They had a casting director, who met the other actors. But when it came to me, I was the only actor Aryan met directly. If I didn’t do the role, he wouldn’t have this character in the show. I was so overwhelmed. But he had me at hello. I was getting an opportunity with SRK’s son and that too in his first venture. This show is going to go down in history. I wouldn’t care even if it was a small role.”

Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Aryan Khan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

His first show, The Bads of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba in the lead. It also has several cameo appearances by celebs, including his father, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and several others.