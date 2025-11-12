As Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale approaches, here’s complete list of past winners

For nearly two decades, Dancing With the Stars has entertained viewers with dazzling performances and celebrity showdowns. Its latest season is now heading toward the grand finale, where the 34th champion will be crowned.

This is a perfect time to look back at the show's history and recap all the winners of Dancing with the Stars, from its debut season in 2025 to last year's Season 33 champion. Take a look at all the winners since 2005.

List of all Dancing with the Stars winners Season 1 (2005) – Kelly Monaco (Actor)

Season 2 (2006) – Drew Lachey (Singer)

Season 3 (2006) – Emmitt Smith (NFL player)

Season 4 (2007) – Apolo Anton Ohno (Olympian skater)

Season 5 (2007) – Hélio Castroneves (Racing driver)

Season 6 (2008) – Kristi Yamaguchi (Olympian skater)

Season 7 (2008) – Brooke Burke (TV personality)

Season 8 (2009) – Shawn Johnson (Gymnast)

Season 9 (2009) – Donny Osmond (Singer)

Season 10 (2010) – Nicole Scherzinger (Singer)

Season 11 (2010) – Jennifer Grey (Actor)

Season 12 (2011) – Hines Ward (NFL player)

Season 13 (2011) – J.R. Martinez (Actor)

Season 14 (2012) – Donald Driver (NFL player)

Season 15 (2012) – Melissa Rycroft (Reality TV star)

Season 16 (2013) – Kellie Pickler (Singer)

Season 17 (2013) – Amber Riley (Actor)

Season 18 (2014) – Meryl Davis (Olympian skater)

Season 19 (2014) – Alfonso Ribeiro (Actor)

Season 20 (2015) – Rumer Willis (Actor)

Season 21 (2015) – Bindi Irwin (TV personality)

Season 22 (2016) – Nyle DiMarco (Model)

Season 23 (2016) – Laurie Hernandez (Gymnast)

Season 24 (2017) – Rashad Jennings (NFL player)

Season 25 (2017) – Jordan Fisher (Actor)

Season 26 (2018) – Adam Rippon (Olympian skater)

Season 27 (2018) – Bobby Bones (Radio host)

Season 28 (2019) – Hannah Brown (Reality TV star)

Season 29 (2020) – Kaitlyn Bristowe (Reality TV star)

Season 30 (2021) – Iman Shumpert (NBA player)

Season 31 (2022) – Charli D’Amelio (Influencer)

Season 32 (2023) – Xochitl Gomez (Actor)

Season 33 (2024) – Joey Graziadei (Reality TV star)

FAQs When was the first season of Dancing with the Stars telecast? Dancing with the Stars Season 1 aired in 2005.

How many seasons have there been of Dancing with the Stars? The ongoing season is Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.