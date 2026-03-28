As Dhurandhar 2 crosses ₹1,100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla postponed to box office clash; check new release date

Dhurandhar 2 will be clashing with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. The film, helmed by Ektaa Kapoor, was scheduled to release on 10 April worldwide. However, a report by Variety claims that the horror-comedy film has been formally pushed.

Bhooth Bangla release pushed amid Dhurandhar 2 success Reportedly, Bhooth Bangla will now release on 17 April. Averting the box office clash with Dhurandhar 2, the film will release almost a month after Aditya Dhar's film release.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently ruling theatres with no major clash. Even Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary struggled to secure IMAX screens amid Dhurandhar 2 craze, it is said.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. The film, also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in its first week of run worldwide.

A source told Variety, “The producers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ realised the challenges in taking on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. And it’s a good business decision. It’s a win for the producers as well as the industry. Even ‘Toxic’ had avoided a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial. There should be no ego involved in such decisions. Ektaa's mom, Shobha Kapoor fully supports this decision."

Bhooth Bangla trailer release cancelled: Report The new release date for Bhooth Bangla, April 17, was previously reserved for Salman Khan’s big release, Maatrubhumi, formerly Battle of Galwan. As the film postponed its release, Akshay Kumar's film secured the date.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi after controversies

Variety added a trade source saying, “The postponement of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ was driven purely by the need for breathing space at the box office. The trailer launch of the film, initially scheduled for March 30, now stands cancelled for the time being, with new plans of unveiling it in the first week of April.”

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is helmed by Priyadarshan. It marks the reunion between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. They previously worked on films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Besides Bhooth Bangla, they also have Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

"I think about my script first. Then I decide who is right for it. Whenever I think of humour, my first preference is Akshay. More than anything, it's my comfort level of working with him," said Priyadarshan about Kumar to ANI.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan wish Bhooth Bangla director Priyadarshan on birthday

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Asrani and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

The film team was previously seen busy with the promotions.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films.