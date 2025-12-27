As Dhurandhar hits ₹1,000 crore, here are the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time

Indian cinema has reached yet another defining moment, and the reason the industry is talking right now is Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy-action thriller has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide within just 21 days, a feat achieved in late December 2025.

With this milestone, ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes the ninth Indian film ever to breach the coveted ₹1,000 crore club, reaffirming the growing global scale and commercial ambition of Indian filmmaking.

The achievement is particularly significant because ‘Dhurandhar’ is not merely a commercial entertainer but a politically charged, adult-rated espionage drama — a genre that traditionally faces sharper audience segmentation. Yet, strong word of mouth, sustained footfalls and overseas traction have propelled the film into elite territory, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far.

Meet the top 5 films in the ₹ 1,000 crore club The ₹1,000 crore club remains one of the most exclusive honours in Indian cinema. Since ‘Dangal’ first shattered the barrier in 2016, only a handful of films across languages have managed to replicate the feat. These films have not only dominated the domestic box office but have also found resonance across international markets, especially in North America, the Middle East and parts of Europe.

Dangal (2016) Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ remains the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, with worldwide earnings of approximately ₹2,070 crore. Led by Aamir Khan, the sports drama drew unprecedented international attention, particularly in China, where its emotional storytelling and universal themes of gender equality and perseverance resonated strongly. Its success redefined the global potential of content-driven Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, became a box-office phenomenon upon release, amassing nearly ₹1,871 crore worldwide. The sequel capitalised on the popularity of its predecessor, blending mass appeal with stylised action and memorable music. It also holds the record as the fastest Indian film to enter the ₹1,000 crore club.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) S. S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ stands as a landmark in Indian cinema, grossing around ₹1,810 crore globally. The epic fantasy drama concluded the Baahubali saga with grand visuals, emotional payoff and wide pan-Indian acceptance, setting new benchmarks for scale, visual effects and nationwide releases.

RRR (2022) Another Rajamouli spectacle, ‘RRR’ earned approximately ₹1,230 crore worldwide and achieved rare crossover success in Western markets. Starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, the period action drama combined spectacle with mythic storytelling and global-friendly action set pieces, eventually becoming one of the most internationally recognised Indian films of its time.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022) Directed by Prashanth Neel and fronted by Yash, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ grossed about ₹1,215 crore worldwide, marking a major moment for Kannada cinema on the global stage. Its raw action, stylised presentation and strong character arc helped it break language barriers and cemented the K.G.F franchise as one of India’s most successful commercial properties.

Where Dhurandhar Stands With an estimated ₹1,007 crore worldwide, ‘Dhurandhar’ currently occupies the ninth position on the all-time list. It sits just behind recent heavyweights such as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ( ₹1,042 crore), ‘Pathaan’ ( ₹1,055 crore) and ‘Jawan’ ( ₹1,160 crore). While there is still distance between Dhurandhar and the top tier occupied by ‘Dangal’ or ‘Baahubali 2’, the film’s trajectory suggests that further upward movement remains possible, especially if it continues its steady overseas run.

What strengthens ‘Dhurandhar’s standing is the speed with which it reached the milestone. Crossing ₹1,000 crore in three weeks places it among the fastest entrants to the club, even if ’Pushpa 2' continues to hold the absolute speed record.

Patterns Behind the Numbers The ₹1,000 crore club also highlights broader trends in Indian cinema. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan ('Pathaan', ‘Jawan’) and Prabhas ('Baahubali 2', ‘Kalki 2898 AD’) remain the only leading men with two films each in the club — a testament to sustained star power combined with scale-driven storytelling. Ranveer Singh’s entry through ‘Dhurandhar’ now places him firmly within this contemporary league of box-office heavyweights.

Another key takeaway is the dominance of pan-Indian and event films. From historical epics to action spectacles and politically charged dramas, the club increasingly favours narratives designed for mass appeal across linguistic and geographic boundaries.

The 2025 Context For 2025, ‘Dhurandhar’ has emerged as the year’s defining box-office success and the first film of the year to enter the ₹1,000 crore club. While other releases such as ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ remain part of industry conversation, none has yet matched 'Dhurandhar’s pace or global reach.