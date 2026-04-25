As Sanjay Dutt announces Khalnayak Returns, here' taking a look at how big was Khalnayak

After Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt is all set to bring back his iconic anti-hero character, Ballu Balram. Recently, he announced his upcoming film, Khalnayak Returns, a new chapter of his 1993 cult classic. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff, Khalnayak was a major commercial success of the year.

Khalnayak's box office success Written, directed, and backed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak was released on 6 August 1993. It was said to be the second-highest-grossing film of the year, minting ₹12 crore net domestically, as per film trade tracker Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film raked in ₹21 crore, receiving the status of the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 1993. It was surpassed only by the film Aankhen.

Khalnayak created an everlasting impact, earning an impressive response at the box office. The earnings of the film speak volumes on their own. Made on a modest budget of ₹2.5 to ₹5 crore, Khalnayak is said to have recorded almost 400 per cent profit for the makers.

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The popularity of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai Beyond profit, Khalnayak became a cultural phenomenon. Apart from its plot and hit cast, the film's chart-topping music remains iconic. Songs like Khal Nayak Hai Tu, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Palki Pe Hoke and more are played on various occasions still today. Reportedly, the film's soundtrack was the year’s third best-selling album, selling 10 million copies in India.

Although Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai remains controversial due to its suggestive lyrics, the song was remade for the 2024 film, Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Following the success of Khalnayak, the film was later remade in Telugu and Tamil.

Khalnayak is referred to as one of the films which helped Sanjay Dutt carve a niche for himself in cinema.

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Revisit the story of Ballu Khalnayak revolves around the story of a ruthless absconding criminal, Ballu Ballram. Part of gangster Roshan Da's group, Ballu escapes from police custody when Officer Ganga goes undercover to catch him. As Ganga infiltrates Ballu's world, he falls in love with her, unaware of her true identity. At the same time, Ganga discovers the soft side of Ballu. Later, Ballu finds out about Ganga and even learns about the murder of his sister involving Roshan Da. He eventually surrenders.

Khalnayak returns Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Aksha Kamboj have bought the rights of Khalnayak from Subhash Ghai for the upcoming film.

On Friday, the makers unveiled a teaser of Khalnayak Returns at an event in Mumbai. Dutt as Ballu will be seen in a rugged new avatar.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

"The journey of 'Khalnayak' has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn't have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this 'Khalnayak'," Sanjay Dutt said at the event.

Dutt revealed that during his jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case, he began thinking about taking forward the story of Ballu.

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"In jail, I asked everyone around me -- who will be interested to watch it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new 'Khalnayak' story) and it took me a while to read all the 4,000 pages.