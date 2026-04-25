As Sanjay Dutt announces Khalnayak Returns, here' taking a look at how big was Khalnayak

After Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt is all set to bring back his iconic anti-hero character, Ballu Balram. Recently, he announced his upcoming film, Khalnayak Returns, a new chapter of his 1993 cult classic. Also starring Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff, Khalnayak was a major commercial success of the year.
Written, directed, and backed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak was released on 6 August 1993. It was said to be the second-highest-grossing film of the year, minting ₹12 crore net domestically, as per film trade tracker Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film raked in ₹21 crore, receiving the status of the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 1993. It was surpassed only by the film Aankhen.
Khalnayak created an everlasting impact, earning an impressive response at the box office. The earnings of the film speak volumes on their own. Made on a modest budget of ₹2.5 to ₹5 crore, Khalnayak is said to have recorded almost 400 per cent profit for the makers.
Beyond profit, Khalnayak became a cultural phenomenon. Apart from its plot and hit cast, the film's chart-topping music remains iconic. Songs like Khal Nayak Hai Tu, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Palki Pe Hoke and more are played on various occasions still today. Reportedly, the film's soundtrack was the year’s third best-selling album, selling 10 million copies in India.
Although Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai remains controversial due to its suggestive lyrics, the song was remade for the 2024 film, Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
Following the success of Khalnayak, the film was later remade in Telugu and Tamil.
Khalnayak is referred to as one of the films which helped Sanjay Dutt carve a niche for himself in cinema.
Khalnayak revolves around the story of a ruthless absconding criminal, Ballu Ballram. Part of gangster Roshan Da's group, Ballu escapes from police custody when Officer Ganga goes undercover to catch him. As Ganga infiltrates Ballu's world, he falls in love with her, unaware of her true identity. At the same time, Ganga discovers the soft side of Ballu. Later, Ballu finds out about Ganga and even learns about the murder of his sister involving Roshan Da. He eventually surrenders.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Aksha Kamboj have bought the rights of Khalnayak from Subhash Ghai for the upcoming film.
On Friday, the makers unveiled a teaser of Khalnayak Returns at an event in Mumbai. Dutt as Ballu will be seen in a rugged new avatar.
"The journey of 'Khalnayak' has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn't have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this 'Khalnayak'," Sanjay Dutt said at the event.
Dutt revealed that during his jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case, he began thinking about taking forward the story of Ballu.
"In jail, I asked everyone around me -- who will be interested to watch it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new 'Khalnayak' story) and it took me a while to read all the 4,000 pages.
"When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made," the 66-year-old actor added.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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