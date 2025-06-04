As Shanaya Kapoor debuts opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, dad Sanjay says, ‘God is kind’

As the makers drop Shanaya Kapoor's first look from her debut movie opposite Vikrant Massey, the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, her parents, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, gush with pride.

In an Instagram post, the makers announced that the teaser for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be out tomorrow, June 5. The movie is set to release in cinemas on July 11.

Among a sea of comments on the post cheering on Shanaya were her family and friends.

“God is kind,” her dad, Sanjay, commented, while her mother, overwhelmed with emotion, dropped nearly a dozen red hearts on the post.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, also commented on the IG post, saying, “I'm so excited for you, darling. All the best.”

Shanaya's friend and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, said, “Yayyyy congratulations!”

Check out the post here:

Here's how social media users reacted: Netizens were really excited for the movie, and said that the poster itself is “magical”.

“This poster represents a lot of Dreams! can’t fathom how magical the film’s going to be,” a social media user said.

“AHHHH it's finally here!!!” said a user, while another added, “So excited for both.”

Another user said, “Super excited,” to which a netizen said, “cannot waitttttt.”

Some social media users shared concerns over this unusual pairing.

“Vikrant Massey is least suited opposite Shanaya Kapoor,” a user commented.

While another pointed out that “the age difference is showing.”

Many netizens also questioned Vikrant Massey over his retirement claims.

“Isne to acting quit kr di thi na,” a user asked?

Another added: “Ye toh retirement le lia tha na?”

The actor had announced his “retirement” from the film industry on Instagram on December 2.

“The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break, because, at the end of the day, everything is transient," he had said.

He later clarified that he will be taking a break from acting starting this year, "which is why I am only doing one film next year."

However, Vikrant has a couple of other projects in his kitty as well. He will play the spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the upcoming film White.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the film marks Shanaya Kapoor's official Bollywood debut. She stars opposite Vikrant Massey.

Santosh Singh directs the film, which was written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Vishal Mishra composed the music.