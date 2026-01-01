ASAP Rocky world tour ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ announced: Tickets, venue, dates & more – All you need to know

ASAP Rocky has revealed full details of his highly anticipated “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour,” which will take the Grammy-nominated rapper across North America and Europe this year.

ASAP Rocky announces world tour - Don't Be Dumb The 42-date tour will launch on 27 May in Chicago and conclude on 30 September in Paris, marking one of the biggest global concert campaigns of 2026. The announcement comes just days after the release of Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb — his first in eight years.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, spans multiple major cities and venues. In North America, Rocky will perform in cities including Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles and Vancouver among others. After a brief summer break following the North American leg, the tour resumes in late August in Europe with shows in Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Milan, Munich and Berlin, before finishing in the French capital at the Accor Arena. The full schedule reflects Rocky’s broad appeal and strategic routing through major music markets on both continents.

How can you get the tickets? Tickets for the “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” will be available via a global general on sale starting on Tuesday 27 January at 9 a.m. local time. Prior to the public sale, fans have opportunities to secure tickets through various presales. An Artist Presale for North America begins on Friday 23 January at 10 a.m. local time, accessible to those who sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday 21 January at 10 p.m. ET.

For Ticketmaster presales, no code is required — access is linked directly to a user’s account — while presales on other platforms may require a unique code. The EU/UK Artist Presale will open on Wednesday 21 January at 9 a.m. local time with the password DONTBEDUMB.

In addition to the standard ticket options, the tour will feature an array of VIP packages and experiences for fans looking for premium access. These packages typically include premium seats, behind-the-scenes tours, access to private pre-show VIP lounges, limited-edition VIP merchandise and other exclusive benefits. VIP offerings often sell out quickly on high-profile tours, and promoters expect strong demand given Rocky’s global fanbase and critical buzz around his new record.

Fans with Cash App Cards will also receive an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets early for select U.S. dates, providing another avenue for loyal listeners to secure seats before the general sale. This type of corporate partnership is increasingly common in large tours and often helps artists reach specific audience segments while offering cardholders unique rewards.

More about Don't Be Dumb Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb dropped just last Friday and has already generated substantial attention in both music and cultural press. It is his first solo full-length project in eight years following a string of successful singles and collaborations.

The musical comeback has bolstered excitement for the tour, with many critics noting that the energy and thematic scope of the album would translate well to a live concert environment. Early reviews of the album highlight its bold production and Rocky’s evolved artistic voice, suggesting that the live shows may offer fresh interpretations of his recent work as well as classic hits from earlier in his career.

Industry analysts view the tour as a significant career moment for ASAP Rocky, positioning him not only as a recording artist with deep catalogue but also as a live performer capable of headlining arenas and large outdoor festivals worldwide.

With a schedule that spans nearly five months and touches some of the largest music markets across North America and Europe, the “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” represents a major undertaking that reflects both Rocky’s commercial appeal and enduring cultural relevance.