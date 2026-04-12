Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer still in ‘critical condition’. Full details here

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, remains in a critical condition, as per sources on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications after which she was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Bhosle, 92, is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit.
"She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition," sources told PTI.
Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle's family is yet to issue an official statement on her health.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about Bhosle's health. Wishing for her speedy recovery, Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”
On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle shared an update regarding Bhosle's health.
She took to multiple social media platforms and confirmed the hospitalisation news. Requesting privacy, she wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”
Publicly, Asha Bhosle was last snapped at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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