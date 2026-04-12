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Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer still in ‘critical condition’. Full details here

Asha Bhosle, 92, was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday following cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, as per PTI. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sneha Biswas
Updated12 Apr 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Singer Asha Bhosle was last seen attending the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai.
Singer Asha Bhosle was last seen attending the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai.(Sunil Khandare)
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, remains in a critical condition, as per sources on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications after which she was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Asha Bhosle in critical condition: Sources

Bhosle, 92, is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit.

"She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition," sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle's family is yet to issue an official statement on her health.

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PM Modi on Asha Bhosle's health

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about Bhosle's health. Wishing for her speedy recovery, Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter issues statement

On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle shared an update regarding Bhosle's health.

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She took to multiple social media platforms and confirmed the hospitalisation news. Requesting privacy, she wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

Publicly, Asha Bhosle was last snapped at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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