Asha Bhosle health update: Legendary singer still in ‘critical condition’. Full details here

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, remains in a critical condition, as per sources on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications after which she was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Bhosle, 92, is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit.
"She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition," sources told PTI.
Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle's family is yet to issue an official statement on her health.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about Bhosle's health. Wishing for her speedy recovery, Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”
On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle shared an update regarding Bhosle's health.
She took to multiple social media platforms and confirmed the hospitalisation news. Requesting privacy, she wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”
Publicly, Asha Bhosle was last snapped at Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding ceremony in Mumbai.