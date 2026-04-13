Asha Bhosle last rites: In a heartwarming gesture, Tabu consoles a tearful Zainab Bhosle

Asha Bhosle's last rites: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is no more. As her antim darshan (final farewell) is currently underway at her residence at Lower Parel, several visuals have surfaced on social media. Bhosle was given full state honours in the presence of her family members, friends and loved ones. Bhosle's granddaughter Zainab Bhosle was seen crying inconsolably during the state honour.

Zainab Bhosle cries inconsolably, Tabu steps up In another heartwarming visual, Zainab Bhosle was seen being consoled by actor Tabu.

For the unversed, Zainab Bhosle shared a close bond with her grandmother, Asha Bhosle. The two even shared a stage on several occasions.

The final darshan at Lower Parel house will continue until 3 pm.

At 4 pm, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle will be moved to Dadar West's Shivaji Park for cremation.

Celebs at Asha Bhosle's house Veteran actor Asha Parekh, music composer AR Rahman, Tabu and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities who paid their last respects to Asha Bhosle at her residence earlier in the day.

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Politicians extend condolences Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and former CM Sushilkumar Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to Asha Bhosle at her residence.

Varma laid a wreath at Bhosle's mortal remains.

Shinde and Thackeray were seen consoling Asha Bhosle's family members, including her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

On the other hand, Thackeray's wife Rashmi also extended her condolences to Bhosle's family.

Other ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Supriya Sule and NCP leader Praful Patel also paid their respects to the late singer today.

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Asha Bhosle's death: Everything you to need to know Affectionately known as Asha Tai, Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

She passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, as per family statement. Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. Her cause of death was multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites. He told PTI, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.”

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Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian and foreign languages, ranging from classical and ghazals. Some of her filmy hits included "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar," "In Ankhon Ki Masti," "Dil Cheez Kya Hai," "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja," "Duniya Mein Logon Ko," and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main."

She was also a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.