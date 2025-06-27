Asha Bhosle moves audience with a heartfelt performance at ‘Umrao Jaan’ screening. Fans say ‘goosebumps all over’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, now 91, captivated hearts once again as she made a rare public appearance at the special screening of the restored version of the 1981 classic ‘Umrao Jaan’ in Mumbai.

In a deeply emotional moment, Bhosle performed the film’s hauntingly beautiful track ‘Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston’, while actress Rekha, who starred in the original film, stood by her side in a show of warmth and support.

A video from the evening has since gone viral, showing Bhosle on stage with Rekha and Ali.

Though she appeared to struggle momentarily while singing, Bhosle quickly recovered, continuing her rendition to thunderous applause. In a light-hearted moment, she joked, “Mera gala dabba rahi hai,” referring to Rekha hugging her from behind — a moment that sparked shared laughter and cheers from the audience.

Fans on social media expressed admiration for Bhosle’s enduring grace and charm. One Instagram user commented, “No words, she is brilliant. Goosebumps all over.”

About ‘Umrao Jaan’ Umrao Jaan, set in 19th-century Lucknow, follows the journey of a young girl named Amiran, who is kidnapped and forced into a brothel, where she transforms into the famed courtesan and poet Umrao Jaan.

Rekha’s portrayal of the title character, supported by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah, is widely considered one of her finest performances and won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

About the Screening Event The film has been meticulously restored by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) under the National Film Heritage Mission. The re-release aims to bring the timeless story, music, and performances to a new generation of cinema-goers.

The event was organised ahead of the film’s theatrical re-release on June 27, and was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Director Muzaffar Ali, who helmed the original film, was also present to celebrate the restoration and re-release of what is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic period dramas.