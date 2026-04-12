Asha Bhosle was an actress before delivering legendary songs; then, she had her lead debut at 79: Did You Know?

Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated playback singers in the history of Indian cinema, passed away on Sunday, 12 April. She was 92.

While her voice defined generations of Hindi film music, few know that the legendary artist also had a quiet yet remarkable acting career spanning seven decades. From a teenage girl supporting her family in a Marathi cinemato delivering a critically acclaimed lead performance at 79.

Asha Bhosle was born in 1931. She lost her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, in 1942. While being a Hindustani classical vocalist and musician, he was also a renowned theatre actor.

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Left without their primary breadwinner, the young Asha and her siblings, including elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, were forced to find work to support the family.

In those difficult early years, a teenage Asha took on small acting and singing roles in Marathi films, including Majha Bal in 1943. These were not glamorous opportunities. They were acts of survival, taken by a young girl doing what she could to keep her family afloat.

Her singing career quickly overtook everything else. For the next six decades, Asha Bhosle became one of the most recorded artists in human history.

She lent her voice to thousands of songs across languages, genres and eras. Acting took a back seat, until 2013, when she made a decision that surprised the entire industry.

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Oldest debut in Indian cinema At 79, Bhosle accepted her first and only mainstream lead role, playing a 65-year-old mother with Alzheimer's disease in the Marathi film, Mai. She became the oldest lead debutant in Indian cinema, as per available records.

Her character is abandoned by her own children. It’s a role that demanded enormous emotional range and unflinching vulnerability. Critics responded with near-universal admiration.

Her performance was praised for its depth, restraint and authenticity. It was, by any measure, a remarkable debut for a first-time lead actress; all the more so because that actress was approaching her eighth decade of life.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle passes away: Tributes pour in after death of legendary singer

Beyond films, Bhosle remained a visible presence on television. She served as a judge and guest on popular reality singing shows, including Sur Kshetra and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. She appeared as herself in numerous music videos across the decades.

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Her acting legacy will now continue through her family's next generation. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, is set to make her own acting debut in the upcoming historical epic The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She’ll carry the family's connection to Indian cinema into a new era.

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