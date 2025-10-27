Ashish Chanchlani drops trailer for new web series, Ekaki, confirms OTT release date: YouTube takes a hilarious dig

Ashish Chanchlani is making his directorial debut with the supernatural web series Ekaki. The trailer, dropped on October 27, quickly went viral, amassing 2.2 million views in four hours.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Oct 2025, 07:22 PM IST
Ashish Chanchlani drops trailer for new web series, Ekaki: YouTube takes a hilarious dig(Screengrab from YouTube/ashish chanchlani vines)

Ashish Chanchlani is all set to make his directorial debut. The Popular YouTuber has come up with a supernatural web series, Ekaki.

Ashish Chanchlani dropped the trailer of the upcoming web series on October 27. He used his YouTube channel, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, to release the trailer.

These days, he releases very few videos on YouTube, where he has nearly 31 million subscribers. In the last three years, he has released around 4-5 videos. Two years after releasing his last YouTube video, Holi Returns, the viral influencer returned to YouTube for Ekaki.

YouTube took a hilarious dig at this comeback. The social media platform commented on the Ekaki official trailer.

“Finally, Ekaki ke liye channel ka password yaad aagaya (You finally remembered the password of your YouTube channel for Ekaki),” YouTube quipped.

The comment went viral, with 37,000 likes. The Ekaki trailer itself went viral as well, garnering 2.2 million views in just 4 hours.

For Ekaki, Ashish Chanchlani has devised a unique concept. The web series will be streamed on YouTube, starting November 27, for free.

Even Aamir Khan adopted this approach. Instead of releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or ZEE5, Khan released it on YouTube. However, unlike Ashish Chanchlani, the Bollywood legend made it available for rent. Viewers can watch it for 100.

Sitaare Zameen Par has earned “20 times more than normal” from its YouTube pay-per-view release, according to Khan. The YouTube release happened after Khan had reportedly rejected an OTT deal worth 125 crore.

Ashish Chanchlani’s Ekaki web series

Ashish Chanchlani’s Ekaki is about an abandoned bungalow once owned by his uncle. It’s called Ekaki Villa. Curious and excited, he and his friends visit the place for a weekend party.

However, their fun night soon turns terrifying when they realise the villa is haunted. Strange things start happening, and they face an unseen paranormal force that turns their adventure into a nightmare.

According to the trailer, Ekaki is likely to be a horror-comedy, a genre that has become popular in Bollywood, thanks to Maddock Films. The trailer features comic punchlines from Ashish Chanchlani.

On Google India, the interest in “Ashish Chanchlani” went higher from October 25 to October 27, when the Ekaki trailer was released:

EntertainmentOTT
Business NewsEntertainmentAshish Chanchlani drops trailer for new web series, Ekaki, confirms OTT release date: YouTube takes a hilarious dig
