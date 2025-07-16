Ashish Chanchlani turns ‘spot boy’ for Elli AvrRam in adorable video amid dating rumours, internet reacts | Watch

Content creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani dropped his first video with rumoured girlfriend, actor Elli AvrRam, on Instagram amid their dating reports. The two created a frenzy on the internet, sparking their romance speculations ever since the creator dropped a cosy picture of the two on the photo-sharing app. The nature of their bond remains unknown.

Advertisement

Ashish Chanchlani's first video with Elli AvrRam In the latest post, the two are seen joking around at an undisclosed location. Ashish and Elli are dressed in warm clothes, suggesting the video was filmed somewhere outside India.

In the video, Ashish humorously introduces himself as Elli’s spot boy, saying, “I am your spot boy. If you need anything, please let me know.”

The two break into laughter, after which Elli asks him to adjust her hat. Ashish then jokingly adds, “Can I push you off this bridge, mam?", prompting another round of laughter as the video ends.

Sharing the video, Aashish wrote in the caption, “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you..” It seems an announcement is on the way.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Ashish Chanchlani, Elli AvrRam's video While the two did not share whether it would be a personal or professional one, fans took to the comment section and began sharing their wild guesses.

Zareen Khan commented, “So cute.” Elli dropped a bunch of emojis in the comments, including a red heart one.

Advertisement

“Waiting to tell you that, 'Ekaki' is coming soooon,” added a fan, suggesting that the announcement will be related to Ashish's upcoming web series.

“We got Ashish’s shaadi’s date reveal before Ekaki release,” added another.

One more fan said, “Rab ne bana di jodi.” Yet another one guessed, “Save the date?”

Someone else also commented, “Bro, abb agar ye sabke baad. Sirf koi gana vana aya na toh insaniyat pe se Vishwas uthh jaega (Bro, if after all this, only a song comes out, then I’ll lose faith in humanity).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashish Chanchlani is set to make his web series debut with the upcoming horror-comedy Ekaki. Besides starring in the series, Ashish also serves as writer, director, and producer under his own banner, ACV Studios.

Advertisement