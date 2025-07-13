Ashish Chanchlani lost 40 kgs in 6 months, all while enjoying his favourite Gulab Jamuns | Here's how

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, currently making headlines for making his relationship with Elli AvRam official via his recent Instagram post with Elli AvRam, lost a whopping 40 kilos in merely six months last year. And no, he did not let go of his favourite dessert—Gulab Jamuns.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ashish debunked the unsaid rule of quitting sweets while on a diet, irrespective of the kind, and said the true key to an effective and healthy weight loss journey is “moderation”.

“I love sweets…Gulab jamun and rasmalai are my absolute favourites,” he shared, adding that he didn’t give up on sweets during his diet. However, he said, he kept a track of his calorie intake instead.

To incorporate two gulab jamuns, Ashish said he would have to sacrifice a roti for the day to strike the perfect balance in his calorie-deficient diet.

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani’s romantic post with Elli AvrRam sparks dating rumours

‘Stop villainising sugar’ To keep him motivated throughout his weight loss journey, the YouTuber said he didn’t deprive himself of any food and made cheat days a part of his daily routine.

“Stop thinking you have to sacrifice everything. Have something sweet once a week or whatever you love. And trust me, mentally you will be very happy, you haven’t sacrificed anything,” he shared

Ashish also said that he believes that restraining from things you like can take a toll on your mental health, and people need to understand that overeating is the problem, rather than villainising sugar.

Take a look at Ashish Chanchlani's diet during his weight loss journey: Ashish Chanchlani said he was disappointed by the way his body looked in the mirror and wanted to change that before entering his thirties.

"..one day came when I was weighing almost 130 kg. I saw myself in the mirror, and I was very disappointed," he said.

Determined to weigh in double digits before turning 30, Ashish understood that weight loss requires a healthy diet and effective exercise. Therefore, he started off with a healthy diet loaded with proteins, fibre, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Check out the breakdown of his daily diet:

Breakfast : 6 boiled eggs or an omelette and sprouts

: 6 boiled eggs or an omelette and sprouts Lunch : 1 roti with 200 grams of chicken, along with a cucumber and celery juice

: 1 roti with 200 grams of chicken, along with a cucumber and celery juice Evening : Whey protein at around 6 pm

: Whey protein at around 6 pm Dinner: Protein-rich chicken at around 8 pm (without any carbs)

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani makes public appearance on Holi after IGL row | Video