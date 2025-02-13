Amid the ongoing row over the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has announced that he will not be hosting an event to mark Valentine's Day on Friday.

Chanchlani took to Instagram to share his decision on Thursday. Citing health concerns, he wrote, “Hello Doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately, I won't be able to attend and host the screening of the film Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine's Day. But don't worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000.”

Ashish Chanchlani's Instagram story

Summons against Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia Earlier in the day, the Assam Police said they had issued summons to Chanchlani and fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with an FIR lodged against multiple content creators for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions on 'India's Got Latent'.

Alok Boruah of Nayanpur, Guwahati has lodged the FIR. He has accused Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina, among others of violating public decency and morality through their content.

Registered under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, the case invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Samay Raina issues statement Meanwhile, stand-up comedian and 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. He revealed that he has removed all videos of the show from his channel and is cooperating with authorities.

"Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina wrote.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia also issued a public apology after facing a backlash over a remark he made on the show. He admitted that his comments were inappropriate and regretted his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said.

Acknowledging his influence on young viewers, Allahbadia added, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience."